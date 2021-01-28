Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Expands By 2,029.6%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 2,029.6% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 429,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company had a trading volume of 474,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,114. Deep Yellow has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.45.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile Uranium project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.