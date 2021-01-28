Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Increases By 775.0%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, an increase of 775.0% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.29% of Electro-Sensors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electro-Sensors stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.13. 59,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,653. Electro-Sensors has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00.

Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. Electro-Sensors had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Electro-Sensors Company Profile

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

