Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Decreases By 85.2%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVOL. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $24.25. 87,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,011. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.