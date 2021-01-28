Short Interest in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Decreases By 88.1%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the December 31st total of 251,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology alerts:

BHAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.25. 1,203,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,408. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.40.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.