Short Interest in GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) Increases By 2,800.0%

GenSight Biologics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GSGTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
GenSight Biologics stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.57. GenSight Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
About GenSight Biologics
