Short Interest in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Drops By 83.4%

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ YLCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,450. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
See Also: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.