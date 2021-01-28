Short Interest in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) Drops By 83.4%

Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the December 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YLCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,450. Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:YLCO) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.43% of Global X YieldCo & Renewable Energy Income ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

