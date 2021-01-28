Short Interest in ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Expands By 28,254.5%

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,900 shares, an increase of 28,254.5% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

IMGI stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. 43,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,100. ImaginOn has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get ImaginOn alerts:

About ImaginOn

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.