Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Grows By 1,312.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, a growth of 1,312.7% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

NASDAQ:PSCE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 70,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,594. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

