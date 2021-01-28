Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Decreases By 88.0%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 88.0% from the December 31st total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$52.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 178,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.