Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Grows By 1,200.6%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,800 shares, an increase of 1,200.6% from the December 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

XT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,302. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $54.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

