Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Expands By 2,920.5%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a growth of 2,920.5% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDG. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $535,000.

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $97.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.02. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $100.27.

