Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Rises By 1,400.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KSSRF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 11,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,412. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14. Kesselrun Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Get Kesselrun Resources alerts:

About Kesselrun Resources

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns 100% interest in the Bluffpoint property comprising of 280 mining claims covering an area of 8,857 hectares located in the Kenora mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Kesselrun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kesselrun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.