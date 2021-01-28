Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 40,300.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 40,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,388. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
