Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Expands By 40,300.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 40,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LTMCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.27. The company had a trading volume of 86,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,388. Lithium Chile has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Lithium Chile Company Profile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

