Short Interest in Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Expands By 2,800.0%

Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRKOF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 41,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,464. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. Martello Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Get Martello Technologies Group alerts:

Martello Technologies Group Company Profile

Martello Technologies Group Inc, along with its subsidiaries, develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. It offers Mitel Performance Analytics, which monitors the status and performance of Mitel and third-party systems in the network; Martello Gizmo, which measures, alerts, and reports on Microsoft 365 user experience; unified communications solution for network health testing; Martello iQ, a service monitoring and analytics platform; and Live Maps, a Windows authentication troubleshooting solution.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Martello Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martello Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.