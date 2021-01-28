Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Rises By 1,380.0%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 1,380.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of PZC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.42. 53,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,645. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.