Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Grows By 2,386.4%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 2,386.4% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.53.
About Probe Metals
