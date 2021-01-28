Short Interest in Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Grows By 2,386.4%

Probe Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 2,386.4% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROBF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 87,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,576. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24. Probe Metals has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $1.53.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 293 claims covering an area of 11,904 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was formerly known as 2450260 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Probe Metals Inc in February 2015.

