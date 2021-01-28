Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Rises By 3,200.0%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 3,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 444,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,114. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

