Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Expands By 1,533.3%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 1,533.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. Tele2 AB has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TLTZY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.