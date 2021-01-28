Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Grows By 1,320.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,900 shares, an increase of 1,320.4% from the December 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,057,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 109,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,194. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.74.

