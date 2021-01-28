Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Rises By 1,111.1%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 1,111.1% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.68. 22,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,828. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $97.77 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.35.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.