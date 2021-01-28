Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 1,683.3%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a growth of 1,683.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,783,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,417,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,272,734. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile

VNUE, Inc, operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

