Short Interest in VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Grows By 1,683.3%

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,900 shares, a growth of 1,683.3% from the December 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,783,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNUE remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 27,417,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,272,734. VNUE has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile
