Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Up 9.7%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.69. Approximately 5,855,437 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 2,540,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSW. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,569.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

