SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0245 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0245 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $463,412.58 and approximately $3,967.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,342.53 or 0.04048368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.24 or 0.00398759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.20 or 0.01203768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.08 or 0.00512861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 222.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.06 or 0.00404243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00260807 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00023240 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,945,980 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

