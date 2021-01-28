Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.86

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and traded as low as $15.00. Sierra Oncology shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 12,845 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $111,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $20,455,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

