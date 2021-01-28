SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.94. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 62,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

