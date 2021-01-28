Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Up 5,604.5% in January

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 507,700 shares, a growth of 5,604.5% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sify Technologies stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Sify Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.32. 827,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,833. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

