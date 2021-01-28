Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 10.9%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded down 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $37.00. 2,140,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,687,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

