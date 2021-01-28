Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

SLGN stock opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. Silgan has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. Research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Silgan by 41.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Silgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

