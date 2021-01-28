Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Stock Price Up 36.4%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) shares rose 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 325,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 120,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.25 million for the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SBR)

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.