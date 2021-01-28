Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Stock Price Up 36.4%

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) shares rose 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 325,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 120,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.23 million and a PE ratio of -1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.25 million for the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

