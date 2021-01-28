Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Trading Up 18.1%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) shares traded up 18.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85. 127,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 52,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

About Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

