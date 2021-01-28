Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 8.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s stock price was up 8.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.12. Approximately 2,798,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,498,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $56.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,147,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,489 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after purchasing an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,008,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 710,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 353,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

