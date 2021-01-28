Silverway (SLV) One Day Volume Hits $886.00

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Silverway coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded up 33.1% against the US dollar. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $2,577.31 and $886.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,375.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.45 or 0.01208835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00511237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00042604 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00009083 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.