Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Increased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

