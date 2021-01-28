Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.