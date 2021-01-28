Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 1,183 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Fullen Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000.

VB stock opened at $200.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $210.49.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.