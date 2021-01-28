Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 76,956 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,956 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 6.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $23,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,771,000 after buying an additional 238,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,704,000 after buying an additional 90,585 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,592,000 after acquiring an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,577,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $72.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

