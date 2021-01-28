Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $135.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $142.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.72 and a 200 day moving average of $125.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

