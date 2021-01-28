Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 12.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

