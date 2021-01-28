Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,088 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $96.09.

