Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 5.1% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.