Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $209.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $106.07 and a twelve month high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

