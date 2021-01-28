Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

SMSMY opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.25.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

