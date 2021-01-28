Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.8%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 1,276,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,118,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.
In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
