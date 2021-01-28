Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.8%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.87. Approximately 1,276,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,118,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $125,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 177,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 519.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 164,910 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 54,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.