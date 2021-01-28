SingularDTV Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularDTV has a market cap of $3.67 million and $304,216.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV (SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

