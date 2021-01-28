SingularityNET (AGI) Market Cap Hits $67.56 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0783 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $67.56 million and $1.21 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00076616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.15 or 0.00932306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.11 or 0.04454194 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018011 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

