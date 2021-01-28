SingularityNET (AGI) Price Hits $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $66.95 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00068217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.41 or 0.00877799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00050558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.26 or 0.04152913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017467 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

