Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) versus Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Head to Head Review

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Teleflex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Teleflex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $690,000.00 66.65 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.60 billion 6.85 $461.47 million $11.15 34.22

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -862.55% -39.83% -30.77% Teleflex 14.66% 16.33% 7.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sintx Technologies and Teleflex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Teleflex 0 1 9 1 3.00

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Teleflex has a consensus price target of $421.27, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Teleflex.

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teleflex beats Sintx Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc., a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications. The company provides spine implant products under the Valeo brand to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery. Sintx Technologies, Inc. markets and sells its products directly; and through direct sales organizations, distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturer and private label partnerships. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation and changed its name to Sintx Technologies, Inc. in October 2018. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site. The company also offers interventional products consist of various coronary catheters, structural heart therapies, and peripheral intervention and cardiac assist products that are used by interventional cardiologists and radiologists, and vascular surgeons; and Arrow branded catheters, Guideline and Trapliner catheters, the Manta Vascular Closure, and Arrow Oncontrol devices. It provides anesthesia products, such as airway and pain management products to support hospital, emergency medicine, and military channels; and surgical products, including metal and polymer ligation clips, and fascial closure surgical systems that are used in laparoscopic surgical procedures, percutaneous surgical systems, and other surgical instruments. The company also offers interventional urology product comprises the UroLift System, an invasive technology for treating lower urinary tract symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia; and respiratory products, including oxygen and aerosol therapies, spirometry, and ventilation management products for use in various care settings. It provides urology products, such as catheters, urine collectors, and catheterization accessories and products for operative endourology; and bladder management for patients in the hospital and individuals in the home care markets. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

