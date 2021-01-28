Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the December 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sirius International Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius International Insurance Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 29,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Sirius International Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Sirius International Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Sirius International Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $396.20 million during the quarter.

About Sirius International Insurance Group

Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global Reinsurance, Global A&H, U.S. Specialty, and Runoff and Other. It offers property insurance and reinsurance; property catastrophe excess reinsurance; agriculture reinsurance; healthcare and medical travel insurance; insurance and reinsurance product lines, including aviation and space, marine, trade credit, contingency, casualty, surety, and environmental specialty lines; and asbestos risks, environmental risks, and other long-tailed liability exposure products, as well as administration services.

