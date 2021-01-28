Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.46. 4,639,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,167,605. Sirius XM has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $8.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

