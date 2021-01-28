SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Shares of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) were down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

About SITC International (OTCMKTS:SITIY)

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

