Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s stock price was up 11.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $35.30. Approximately 3,067,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,632,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $126.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,960,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.